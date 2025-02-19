Ronsiek, Colorado State Rams to host Jacobs and the Fresno State Bulldogs

Fresno State Bulldogs (17-10, 8-6 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (19-7, 10-3 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Fresno State Bulldogs (17-10, 8-6 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (19-7, 10-3 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Emma Ronsiek and Colorado State host Mia Jacobs and Fresno State in MWC action Wednesday.

The Rams are 11-3 on their home court. Colorado State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 8-6 against conference opponents. Fresno State is sixth in the MWC giving up 64.8 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

Colorado State averages 69.2 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 64.8 Fresno State allows. Fresno State averages 64.9 points per game, 4.1 more than the 60.8 Colorado State allows.

The Rams and Bulldogs meet Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronsiek is scoring 18.2 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Rams. Hannah Simental is averaging 12.7 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the last 10 games.

Jacobs averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 18.8 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Mariah Elohim is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 68.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 65.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.