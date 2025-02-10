Rogers and American knock off Lafayette 60-58

WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Rogers made a jumper in the lane with 3.2 seconds left and racked up 19 total…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Rogers made a jumper in the lane with 3.2 seconds left and racked up 19 total points to lead American past Lafayette 60-58 on Monday night.

Rogers had 10 rebounds for the Eagles (16-10, 10-3 Patriot League). Greg Jones and Elijah Stephens each scored 11 points.

The Leopards (10-16, 5-8) were led in scoring by Andrew Phillips, who finished with 17 points. Alex Chaikin added 16 points.

Jones put up seven points in the first half for American, which led 32-26 at the break. Rogers scored 12 second-half points.

Both teams play Saturday. American hosts Loyola (Md.) and Lafayette takes on Bucknell at home.

