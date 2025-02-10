Rogers and American host Lafayette

Lafayette Leopards (10-15, 5-7 Patriot League) at American Eagles (15-10, 9-3 Patriot League) Washington; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Lafayette Leopards (10-15, 5-7 Patriot League) at American Eagles (15-10, 9-3 Patriot League)

Washington; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -4.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: American hosts Lafayette after Matt Rogers scored 27 points in American’s 78-75 overtime victory over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Eagles have gone 8-1 in home games. American is sixth in the Patriot League with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Lincoln Ball averaging 1.5.

The Leopards have gone 5-7 against Patriot League opponents. Lafayette has a 1-4 record in one-possession games.

American is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 43.3% Lafayette allows to opponents. Lafayette averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game American allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rogers is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Greg Jones is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Alex Chaikin is shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, while averaging 11.9 points. Justin Vander Baan is shooting 54.3% and averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 69.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Leopards: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

