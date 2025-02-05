Rogers and American host Bucknell

American Eagles (14-9, 8-2 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (10-13, 6-4 Patriot League) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

American Eagles (14-9, 8-2 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (10-13, 6-4 Patriot League)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -1.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: American visits Bucknell after Matt Rogers scored 20 points in American’s 71-68 victory against the Army Black Knights.

The Bison have gone 7-3 in home games. Bucknell ranks third in the Patriot League with 31.6 points per game in the paint led by Noah Williamson averaging 9.2.

The Eagles have gone 8-2 against Patriot League opponents. American has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Bucknell is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 46.1% American allows to opponents. American has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Bucknell have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williamson is averaging 16.4 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Bison. Josh Bascoe is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Rogers is scoring 16.8 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Eagles. Greg Jones is averaging 12.8 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 52.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 69.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.