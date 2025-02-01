Rogers and American host Army

Army Black Knights (12-9, 6-3 Patriot League) at American Eagles (13-9, 7-2 Patriot League) Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Army Black Knights (12-9, 6-3 Patriot League) at American Eagles (13-9, 7-2 Patriot League)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -4.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: American takes on Army after Matt Rogers scored 21 points in American’s 75-68 win over the Lafayette Leopards.

The Eagles are 7-1 on their home court. American ranks ninth in the Patriot League with 27.3 points per game in the paint led by Rogers averaging 8.3.

The Black Knights have gone 6-3 against Patriot League opponents. Army scores 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game.

American averages 70.1 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 74.0 Army allows. Army has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point fewer than the 46.3% shooting opponents of American have averaged.

The Eagles and Black Knights square off Saturday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rogers is shooting 54.5% and averaging 16.6 points for the Eagles. Greg Jones is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ryan Curry is averaging 12.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Black Knights. Jalen Rucker is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Black Knights: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

