Rodriguez and Monmouth host Elon

Monmouth Hawks (10-10, 5-4 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (11-8, 5-3 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth faces Elon after Damaris Rodriguez scored 25 points in Monmouth’s 76-67 loss to the Campbell Camels.

The Phoenix have gone 7-2 in home games. Elon has a 3-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hawks are 5-4 against CAA opponents. Monmouth has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Elon’s average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Monmouth allows. Monmouth averages 62.4 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 63.4 Elon gives up to opponents.

The Phoenix and Hawks match up Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayda Angel averages 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 28.1% from beyond the arc. Raven Preston is shooting 36.5% and averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Rodriguez is averaging 15.1 points and 4.2 assists for the Hawks. Taisha Exanor is averaging 10.8 points and 8.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 7-3, averaging 62.9 points, 38.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

