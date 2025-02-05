Roche puts up 14 in Richmond’s 73-68 victory against Duquesne

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jason Roche had 14 points in Richmond’s 73-68 victory against Duquesne on Wednesday night to break…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jason Roche had 14 points in Richmond’s 73-68 victory against Duquesne on Wednesday night to break a seven-game slide.

Roche had seven rebounds for the Spiders (8-15, 3-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Dusan Neskovic scored 13 points while going 3 of 6 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the line.

The Dukes (9-14, 4-6) were led by Maximus Edwards, who posted 21 points and two steals. Tre Dinkins added 17 points for Duquesne. Kareem Rozier finished with 10 points and five steals.

Jonathan Beagle scored six points in the first half for Richmond, which led 33-27 at the break. Richmond used a 7-0 run in the second half to lead 43-30.

These two teams both play Saturday. Richmond visits Davidson and Duquesne hosts Loyola Chicago.

