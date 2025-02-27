Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Robinson's 25 help Northern…

Robinson’s 25 help Northern Kentucky take down Purdue Fort Wayne 79-74

The Associated Press

February 27, 2025, 10:37 PM

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Trey Robinson had 25 points in Northern Kentucky’s 79-74 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne on Thursday night.

Robinson added three steals for the Norse (15-15, 10-9 Horizon League). Dan Gherezgher Jr. scored 22 points, shooting 9 for 16 (2 for 5 from 3-point range). LJ Wells had 17 points and shot 8 of 11 from the field.

Rasheed Bello led the way for the Mastodons (19-11, 12-7) with 20 points and three steals. Jalen Jackson added 19 points, six rebounds and four assists for Purdue Fort Wayne. Trey Lewis also had seven points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Northern Kentucky hosts Youngstown State and Purdue Fort Wayne visits Cleveland State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up