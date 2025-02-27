Robinson’s 25 help Northern Kentucky take down Purdue Fort Wayne 79-74

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Trey Robinson had 25 points in Northern Kentucky’s 79-74 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne on…

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Trey Robinson had 25 points in Northern Kentucky’s 79-74 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne on Thursday night.

Robinson added three steals for the Norse (15-15, 10-9 Horizon League). Dan Gherezgher Jr. scored 22 points, shooting 9 for 16 (2 for 5 from 3-point range). LJ Wells had 17 points and shot 8 of 11 from the field.

Rasheed Bello led the way for the Mastodons (19-11, 12-7) with 20 points and three steals. Jalen Jackson added 19 points, six rebounds and four assists for Purdue Fort Wayne. Trey Lewis also had seven points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Northern Kentucky hosts Youngstown State and Purdue Fort Wayne visits Cleveland State.

