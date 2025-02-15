Robinson scores 26, Delaware State takes down Howard 90-69

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Martaz Robinson’s 26 points helped Delaware State defeat Howard 90-69 on Saturday night. Robinson had nine…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Martaz Robinson’s 26 points helped Delaware State defeat Howard 90-69 on Saturday night.

Robinson had nine rebounds for the Hornets (13-10, 5-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Robert Smith scored 23 points while going 9 of 19 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and added three steals. Kaseem Watson shot 4 of 9 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Bison (10-15, 5-3) were led in scoring by Blake Harper, who finished with 18 points. Cameron Shockley-Okeke added 17 points for Howard. Marcus Dockery also had 12 points and four assists.

Both teams next play Monday. Delaware State visits Norfolk State and Howard plays Maryland-Eastern Shore at home.

