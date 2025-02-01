Robinson puts up 15, UT Arlington knocks off Utah Tech 73-71

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brody Robinson’s 15 points helped UT Arlington defeat Utah Tech 73-71 on Saturday. Robinson also had…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brody Robinson’s 15 points helped UT Arlington defeat Utah Tech 73-71 on Saturday.

Robinson also had seven assists for the Mavericks (11-11, 4-4 Western Athletic Conference). Jaden Wells scored 15 points while going 5 of 9 (5 for 8 from 3-point range). Darius Burford shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Noa Gonsalves led the way for the Trailblazers (6-16, 2-5) with 25 points. Hakim Byrd added 20 points for Utah Tech. Pavle Misic also recorded eight points.

These two teams both play Thursday. UT Arlington visits Utah Valley and Utah Tech hosts Abilene Christian.

