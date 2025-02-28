Robinson leads Northern Kentucky against Youngstown State after 25-point performance

Youngstown State Penguins (19-11, 13-6 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (15-15, 10-9 Horizon League) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 1…

Youngstown State Penguins (19-11, 13-6 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (15-15, 10-9 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky hosts Youngstown State after Trey Robinson scored 25 points in Northern Kentucky’s 79-74 win over the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Norse are 10-6 in home games. Northern Kentucky is 7-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Penguins have gone 13-6 against Horizon League opponents. Youngstown State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Northern Kentucky is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 42.3% Youngstown State allows to opponents. Youngstown State averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Northern Kentucky gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is averaging 15.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Norse. Josh Dilling is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

EJ Farmer is shooting 41.3% and averaging 15.0 points for the Penguins. Juwan Maxey is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Penguins: 7-3, averaging 83.6 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

