Roberts leads Pennsylvania against Dartmouth after 26-point game

Dartmouth Big Green (12-10, 6-3 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (6-16, 2-7 Ivy League) Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Dartmouth Big Green (12-10, 6-3 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (6-16, 2-7 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania faces Dartmouth after Ethan Roberts scored 26 points in Pennsylvania’s 82-72 loss to the Brown Bears.

The Quakers are 4-7 on their home court. Pennsylvania is eighth in the Ivy League scoring 67.7 points while shooting 41.1% from the field.

The Big Green are 6-3 against Ivy League opponents. Dartmouth is fourth in the Ivy League scoring 79.1 points per game and is shooting 44.6%.

Pennsylvania is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 43.2% Dartmouth allows to opponents. Dartmouth has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points fewer than the 45.5% shooting opponents of Pennsylvania have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roberts is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Quakers, while averaging 18 points and 5.6 rebounds. Sam Brown is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Cade Haskins is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, while averaging 10.7 points. Ryan Cornish is shooting 44.4% and averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 2-8, averaging 72.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Big Green: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

