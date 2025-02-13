Roberts leads Louisville against No. 23 Florida State after 21-point outing

Louisville Cardinals (17-7, 10-3 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (19-5, 9-3 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Louisville Cardinals (17-7, 10-3 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (19-5, 9-3 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville visits No. 23 Florida State after Tajianna Roberts scored 21 points in Louisville’s 74-65 victory over the Stanford Cardinal.

The Seminoles are 12-1 in home games. Florida State has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cardinals are 10-3 in conference games. Louisville is seventh in the ACC scoring 73.1 points per game and is shooting 43.9%.

Florida State averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Louisville gives up. Louisville has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of Florida State have averaged.

The Seminoles and Cardinals face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Bowles averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc. Ta’Niya Latson is shooting 42.6% and averaging 23.3 points over the last 10 games.

Roberts is scoring 13.2 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Cardinals. Jayda Curry is averaging 12.7 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 32.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 7-3, averaging 87.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

