Roberts and the No. 6 Houston Cougars take on conference foe No. 13 Arizona

Houston Cougars (20-4, 12-1 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (17-7, 11-3 Big 12) Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Houston Cougars (20-4, 12-1 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (17-7, 11-3 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Arizona takes on No. 6 Houston in a matchup of Big 12 teams.

The Wildcats have gone 11-1 in home games. Arizona has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Cougars are 12-1 in Big 12 play. Houston is the best team in the Big 12 giving up just 57.3 points per game while holding opponents to 38.2% shooting.

Arizona’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Houston allows. Houston has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love is scoring 15.8 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Wildcats. Jaden Bradley is averaging 12.1 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the last 10 games.

LJ Cryer is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 14.3 points. J’wan Roberts is averaging 15.5 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 74.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

