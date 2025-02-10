Roberts and No. 5 Houston host Baylor

Baylor Bears (15-8, 7-5 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (19-4, 11-1 Big 12) Houston; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Baylor Bears (15-8, 7-5 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (19-4, 11-1 Big 12)

Houston; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -9; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Houston takes on Baylor after J’wan Roberts scored 20 points in Houston’s 69-59 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Cougars have gone 12-1 in home games. Houston scores 75.7 points while outscoring opponents by 18.7 points per game.

The Bears are 7-5 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor is fifth in the Big 12 with 34.2 rebounds per game led by Norchad Omier averaging 10.5.

Houston scores 75.7 points, 6.1 more per game than the 69.6 Baylor allows. Baylor scores 23.0 more points per game (80.0) than Houston gives up (57.0).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Cryer is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 14.3 points. Roberts is averaging 15.7 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Omier is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 10.5 rebounds for the Bears. VJ Edgecombe is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 73.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

