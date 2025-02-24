Robert Smith, Javarzia Belton rally Delaware State over North Carolina Central 86-84 in OT

Robert Smith scored 24 points and notched an assist on a game-winning layup by Javarzia Belton in the final second of overtime as Delaware State rallied to beat North Carolina Central 86-84 on Monday night.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Robert Smith scored 24 points and notched an assist on a game-winning layup by Javarzia Belton in the final second of overtime as Delaware State rallied to beat North Carolina Central 86-84 on Monday night.

Po’Boigh King made two free throws for North Carolina Central with 37 seconds left to tie it at 84. Kaseem Watson missed a jumper for Delaware State with 10 seconds remaining. Martaz Robinson grabbed the offensive rebound but had his shot blocked out of bounds by Perry Smith Jr. with four seconds left, setting the stage for Belton.

Aquan Smart buried a 3-pointer from halfcourt at the buzzer for North Carolina Central to send the game to OT tied at 75. He had nine points.

Smith shot 9 of 15 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Hornets (14-12, 6-5 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Robinson made 2 of 10 shots from the floor but 10 of 12 foul shots and scored 14. Belton had 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting.

King finished with 23 points for the Eagles (11-16, 4-6). Smith contributed 20 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks. Keishon Porter had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

