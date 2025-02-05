Robert Morris wins 71-56 against Detroit Mercy

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Alvaro Folgueiras scored 16 points as Robert Morris beat Detroit Mercy 71-56 on Wednesday night.…

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Alvaro Folgueiras scored 16 points as Robert Morris beat Detroit Mercy 71-56 on Wednesday night.

Folgueiras added three steals for the Colonials (17-8, 9-5 Horizon League). Ryan Prather Jr. scored 15 points while shooting 4 for 8 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Amarion Dickerson finished with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds and eight blocks. KamWoods had 12 points and six assists.

The Titans (8-17, 4-10) were led by Orlando Lovejoy, who recorded 17 points, six assists and four steals. TJ Nadeau added 16 points and seven rebounds for Detroit Mercy.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Robert Morris visits Northern Kentucky and Detroit Mercy plays Youngstown State at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.