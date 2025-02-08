Robert Morris visits Gherezgher and Northern Kentucky

Robert Morris Colonials (17-8, 9-5 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (11-13, 6-7 Horizon League) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 2…

Robert Morris Colonials (17-8, 9-5 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (11-13, 6-7 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse -1.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky hosts Robert Morris after Dan Gherezgher Jr. scored 26 points in Northern Kentucky’s 85-75 victory over the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Norse have gone 9-5 at home. Northern Kentucky allows 71.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

The Colonials are 9-5 in Horizon League play. Robert Morris has a 6-3 record against teams over .500.

Northern Kentucky is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Robert Morris allows to opponents. Robert Morris has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 44.4% shooting opponents of Northern Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Vinson is averaging 11.3 points, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Norse. Trey Robinson is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Kam Woods is scoring 14.6 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Colonials. Amarion Dickerson is averaging 13.7 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 54.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Colonials: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

