Robert Morris secures 94-85 victory over Green Bay

The Associated Press

February 21, 2025, 9:33 PM

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Kam Woods’ 22 points helped Robert Morris defeat Green Bay 94-85 on Friday night.

Woods had 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Colonials (21-8, 13-5 Horizon League). Amarion Dickerson added 22 points while shooting 9 for 13 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line while they also had eight rebounds. Alvaro Folgueiras shot 6 for 11 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 18 points.

Marcus Hall finished with 29 points and seven rebounds for the Phoenix (3-25, 1-16). Green Bay also got 17 points and six rebounds from Jeremiah Johnson. CJ O’Hara also had 12 points.

Both teams next play Sunday. Robert Morris hosts Milwaukee and Green Bay goes on the road to play Youngstown State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

