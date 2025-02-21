Robert Morris hosts Tweedy and Green Bay

Green Bay Phoenix (3-24, 1-15 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (20-8, 12-5 Horizon League) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7…

Green Bay Phoenix (3-24, 1-15 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (20-8, 12-5 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonials -14.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay faces Robert Morris after Ben Tweedy scored 27 points in Green Bay’s 79-68 win against the Wright State Raiders.

The Colonials are 13-2 on their home court. Robert Morris ranks second in the Horizon League in rebounding with 34.1 rebounds. Alvaro Folgueiras leads the Colonials with 9.5 boards.

The Phoenix have gone 1-15 against Horizon League opponents. Green Bay is ninth in the Horizon League with 13.3 assists per game led by Preston Ruedinger averaging 3.0.

Robert Morris scores 75.5 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 79.3 Green Bay allows. Green Bay averages 68.3 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 70.3 Robert Morris gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Prather Jr. is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 8.6 points. Folgueiras is shooting 63.4% and averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games.

Ruedinger is averaging 8.1 points for the Phoenix. Marcus Hall is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 9-1, averaging 78.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Phoenix: 1-9, averaging 66.2 points, 25.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

