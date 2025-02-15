RJ Felton scores 23 to guide East Carolina to 75-59 victory over Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — RJ Felton had 23 points to help East Carolina defeat Charlotte 75-59 on Saturday. Felton also…

Felton also grabbed five rebounds for the Pirates (15-11, 7-6 American Athletic Conference). Joran Riley scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. C.J. Walker finished 5 of 11 from the field and scored 13.

The 49ers (9-17, 2-11) were led by Giancarlo Rosado with 15 points. Nik Graves and Jaehshon Thomas both scored 14.

Walker scored 11 points in the first half and East Carolina went into halftime trailing 35-29. Felton scored 17 points in the second half to help lead East Carolina to the victory.

