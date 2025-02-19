RJ Davis scores 21 to help North Carolina beat NC State 97-73

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — RJ Davis scored 21 points, Seth Davis added 15 on 6-of-9 shooting and North Carolina…

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — RJ Davis scored 21 points, Seth Davis added 15 on 6-of-9 shooting and North Carolina never trailed Wednesday night as the Tar Heels beat in-state rival N.C. State 97-73.

Ven-Allen Lubin scored 13 points and Ian Jackson 12 for North Carolina (16-11, 9-6 ACC).

Drake Powell made a layup that gave the Tar Heels the lead for good just over four minutes into the game, sparking a 10-0 run that made it 16-6 about three minutes later. Trey Parker made two free throws at the other end but Seth Trimble answered with a jumper before Jackson and Jae’Lyn Withers each hit a 3-pointer in a 12-2 spurt that pushed the lead to 18 midway through the first half.

UNC shot 57% (35 of 61) from the field, outrebounded the Wolfpack 40-21 and led by double digits for the final 33 minutes.

Jayden Taylor led N.C. State (10-16, 3-12) with 19 points and Dontrez Styles added 18 on 7-of-10 shooting. Paul McNeil Jr. made 5 of 8 from the field and finished with 14 points in 14 minutes. Marcus Hill Jr., the team’s leading scorer this season at 12.8 per game, scored a season-low two points.

Davis made just 6 of 18 from the field and 1 of 8 from 3-point range but went 8 for 8 from the free-throw line for the Tar Heels.

The Wolfpack, who beat Boston College 70-62 last time out, have lost 10 of their last 11 games.

The Tar Heels have won seven straight home games against N.C. State and are 168-81 all-time versus the Wolfpack.

North Carolina play host to Virginia on Saturday. N.C. State also plays Saturday, when Wake Forest visits.

