RJ Davis scores 18, hits go-ahead jumper and North Carolina hangs on to defeat Pittsburgh 67-66

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — RJ Davis scored 18 points, Ven-Allen Lubin added 17, and North Carolina defeated Pittsburgh 67-66 on Saturday in a back-and-forth battle between two teams in need of a win.

North Carolina (14-10, 7-5) won after losing four of five games, including a 73-65 setback at Pittsburgh on Jan. 28. The Panthers (14-9, 5-7) have lost seven of nine.

Davis hit a jumper to give North Carolina a 67-66 lead with 52 seconds left in the second half. His shot marked the 12th lead change of the second half and led to a sequence in which the Tar Heels twice missed the front end of the one-and-one without giving up possession.

Pitt’s Jaland Lowe missed a jumper with 27 seconds remaining, got his own rebound and missed on the follow. Lubin, a 67% free-throw shooter, got the rebound of the second shot, was fouled and missed the front end of the one-and-one. Seth Trimble, an 84% free-throw shooter, got the offensive rebound for the Tar Heels, was fouled and missed the front end himself.

After Pitt’s Ishmael Leggett grabbed the rebound, the Panthers called timeout with 13 seconds left. Leggett’s jumper was off the mark as time ran out.

With the exception of a brief six-point lead by the Tar Heels, neither team led by more than three points in the second half.

Trimble had 15 points and Drake Powell 10 for UNC.

Cameron Corhen scored 17 and Lowe 15 for Pitt.

North Carolina led 30-19 with five minutes left in the first half. Pitt rallied with a 10-0 run to get within 30-29 but North Carolina led 35-32 at the break.

North Carolina is at Clemson on Monday. Pitt is at SMU on Tuesday.

