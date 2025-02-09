Rivera and the UMass Minutemen take on conference foe La Salle

UMass Minutemen (10-13, 5-5 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (12-11, 4-7 A-10) Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UMass Minutemen (10-13, 5-5 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (12-11, 4-7 A-10)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Explorers -1; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Daniel Rivera and UMass visit Corey McKeithan and La Salle in A-10 action.

The Explorers have gone 9-2 at home. La Salle is fourth in the A-10 with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Mac Etienne averaging 2.4.

The Minutemen have gone 5-5 against A-10 opponents. UMass is fourth in the A-10 scoring 75.7 points per game and is shooting 42.0%.

La Salle averages 74.6 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 75.1 UMass gives up. UMass averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game La Salle gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKeithan is averaging 15.1 points for the Explorers. Deuce Jones is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Rahsool Diggins is averaging 16.9 points for the Minutemen. Rivera is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Minutemen: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 37.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.