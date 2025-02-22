Rillie leads Northern Colorado against Idaho after 23-point showing

Idaho Vandals (12-15, 7-7 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (20-8, 12-3 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (12-15, 7-7 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (20-8, 12-3 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -9.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado hosts Idaho after Jaron Rillie scored 23 points in Northern Colorado’s 95-76 win against the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Bears are 12-2 on their home court. Northern Colorado has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Vandals are 7-7 in Big Sky play. Idaho is ninth in the Big Sky scoring 28.4 points per game in the paint led by Julius Mims averaging 7.6.

Northern Colorado’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Idaho gives up. Idaho averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Northern Colorado gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Hawthorne is shooting 48.7% and averaging 17.3 points for the Bears. Langston Reynolds is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kristian Gonzalez is scoring 11.5 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Vandals. Kolton Mitchell is averaging 11.9 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Vandals: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

