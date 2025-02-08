Riley scores 25 as Cal Baptist knocks off Grand Canyon 85-71

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Tylen Riley’s 25 points helped Cal Baptist defeat Grand Canyon 85-71 on Saturday night. Riley shot…

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Tylen Riley’s 25 points helped Cal Baptist defeat Grand Canyon 85-71 on Saturday night.

Riley shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 13 for 16 from the foul line for the Lancers (12-11, 5-4 Western Athletic Conference). Kendal Coleman added 19 points while going 7 of 14 and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line while he also had five rebounds. AJ Braun had 13 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line.

The Antelopes (17-6, 7-2) were led in scoring by Tyon Grant-Foster, who finished with 15 points, six rebounds and two steals. JaKobe Coles added 11 points and two steals for Grand Canyon. Lok Wur finished with 10 points. The loss broke the Antelopes’ six-game winning streak.

Both teams next play Thursday. Cal Baptist visits UT Arlington and Grand Canyon squares off against Tarleton State on the road.

