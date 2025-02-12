Riley and Cal Baptist host UT Arlington

Cal Baptist Lancers (12-11, 5-4 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (11-13, 4-6 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cal Baptist Lancers (12-11, 5-4 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (11-13, 4-6 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist visits UT Arlington after Tylen Riley scored 25 points in Cal Baptist’s 85-71 win against the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Mavericks have gone 7-2 at home. UT Arlington ranks second in the WAC with 14.1 assists per game led by Brody Robinson averaging 4.3.

The Lancers are 5-4 in WAC play. Cal Baptist is 6-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

UT Arlington averages 75.2 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 71.3 Cal Baptist allows. Cal Baptist has shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of UT Arlington have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is averaging 9.5 points and 4.3 assists for the Mavericks. Lance Ware is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Dominique Daniels Jr. is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Lancers. AJ Braun is averaging 11.2 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Lancers: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.