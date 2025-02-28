Rider visits Merrimack after Clark’s 27-point showing

Rider Broncs (10-18, 6-11 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (15-13, 12-5 MAAC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Rider Broncs (10-18, 6-11 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (15-13, 12-5 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -9.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack faces Rider after Adam Clark scored 27 points in Merrimack’s 77-70 overtime win over the Iona Gaels.

The Warriors are 7-4 on their home court. Merrimack has a 4-11 record against teams over .500.

The Broncs are 6-11 in conference matchups. Rider is 5-4 in one-possession games.

Merrimack’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Rider gives up. Rider averages 65.4 points per game, 1.0 more than the 64.4 Merrimack allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Warriors. Matt Becht is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tariq Ingraham is averaging 10.3 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Broncs. TJ Weeks Jr. is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Broncs: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

