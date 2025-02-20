Rider hosts Fairfield following Johnson’s 23-point performance

Fairfield Stags (9-17, 5-10 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (10-16, 6-9 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fairfield Stags (9-17, 5-10 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (10-16, 6-9 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield faces Rider after Prophet Johnson scored 23 points in Fairfield’s 80-67 loss to the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Broncs are 3-6 in home games. Rider has a 5-8 record against opponents above .500.

The Stags are 5-10 in MAAC play. Fairfield is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Rider’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Fairfield allows. Fairfield averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.3 per game Rider allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Weeks Jr. is shooting 40.9% and averaging 13.9 points for the Broncs. Zion Cruz is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 11.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Stags. Deon Perry is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Stags: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.