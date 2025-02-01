Rickey Bradley Jr. scores 23 to rally VMI over Western Carolina 80-76 in OT

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Rickey Bradley Jr. had 23 points to rally VMI to an 80-76 overtime victory over Western…

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Rickey Bradley Jr. had 23 points to rally VMI to an 80-76 overtime victory over Western Carolina on Saturday.

Bradley also had eight rebounds and three steals for the Keydets (11-12, 5-5 Southern Conference). Augustinas Kiudulas scored 21 and grabbed eight rebounds. TJ Johnson made four 3-pointers and scored 16.

The Catamounts (6-15, 2-8) were led in scoring by Bernard Pelote, who finished with 27 points and nine rebounds. Western Carolina also got 18 points and seven rebounds from Cord Stansberry. Marcus Kell also had 11 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

Four different players combined to make 7 of 8 free throws in the final 41 seconds to preserve the victory for the Keydets.

Kiudulas had the final basket of regulation, scoring on a layup with 48 seconds left to force OT tied at 71.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

