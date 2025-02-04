Richmond takes on Duquesne, aims to halt 7-game skid

Duquesne Dukes (9-13, 4-5 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (7-15, 2-7 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond…

Duquesne Dukes (9-13, 4-5 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (7-15, 2-7 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond will try to stop its seven-game skid when the Spiders play Duquesne.

The Spiders are 4-6 in home games. Richmond has a 3-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Dukes are 4-5 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Richmond averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Duquesne gives up. Duquesne averages 68.3 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the 72.2 Richmond allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Roche is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, while averaging 6.7 points. Dusan Neskovic is averaging 16 points over the last 10 games.

Tre Dinkins is averaging 12.1 points for the Dukes. Cam Crawford is averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 2-8, averaging 60.6 points, 26.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Dukes: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.