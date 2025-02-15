Richmond takes down Fordham 70-66

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dusan Neskovic had 23 points in Richmond’s 70-66 win against Fordham on Saturday night. Neskovic had…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dusan Neskovic had 23 points in Richmond’s 70-66 win against Fordham on Saturday night.

Neskovic had seven rebounds for the Spiders (9-17, 4-9 Atlantic 10 Conference). Mikkel Tyne added 19 points and five rebounds. Mike Walz had nine points.

The Rams (11-14, 3-9) were led by Japhet Medor, who posted 24 points, six rebounds and two steals. Jackie Johnson III added 15 points and three steals for Fordham. Josh Rivera also had 13 points. Abdou Tsimbila and Romad Dean combined for 22 rebounds.

Collin Tanner scored six points in the first half for Richmond, who led 27-26 at the break. Neskovic’s 17-point second half helped Richmond close out the four-point victory.

Both teams next play Wednesday. Richmond visits La Salle and Fordham plays Duquesne on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

