Richmond puts road win streak on the line against Saint Joseph’s (PA)

Richmond Spiders (25-5, 16-1 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (21-7, 12-5 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hits the road against Saint Joseph’s (PA) trying to continue its seven-game road winning streak.

The Hawks have gone 12-2 at home. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is seventh in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 33.4 rebounds. Laura Ziegler leads the Hawks with 10.9 boards.

The Spiders are 16-1 in conference play. Richmond averages 73.1 points and has outscored opponents by 16.2 points per game.

Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Richmond gives up. Richmond scores 17.0 more points per game (73.1) than Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up to opponents (56.1).

The Hawks and Spiders square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ziegler is shooting 43.8% and averaging 18.0 points for the Hawks. Mackenzie Smith is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Maggie Doogan is averaging 17 points, seven rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Spiders. Rachel Ullstrom is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 69.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points per game.

Spiders: 10-0, averaging 71.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.