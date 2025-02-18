Richmond hosts George Washington following Reynolds’ 22-point game

George Washington Revolutionaries (11-14, 4-10 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (22-5, 13-1 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Washington Revolutionaries (11-14, 4-10 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (22-5, 13-1 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington plays Richmond after Gabby Reynolds scored 22 points in George Washington’s 66-51 loss to the Dayton Flyers.

The Spiders are 10-2 in home games. Richmond is fifth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 57.4 points while holding opponents to 38.0% shooting.

The Revolutionaries are 4-10 in conference matchups. George Washington ranks ninth in the A-10 allowing 62.3 points while holding opponents to 37.2% shooting.

Richmond scores 74.0 points, 11.7 more per game than the 62.3 George Washington gives up. George Washington averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Richmond gives up.

The Spiders and Revolutionaries match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rachel Ullstrom is shooting 54.8% and averaging 16.4 points for the Spiders. Maggie Doogan is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

Maxine Engel is shooting 27.5% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, while averaging 5.7 points. Reynolds is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 10-0, averaging 75.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 3-7, averaging 55.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

