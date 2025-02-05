Richmond hosts Duquesne on 3-game home slide

Duquesne Dukes (9-13, 4-5 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (7-15, 2-7 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Duquesne Dukes (9-13, 4-5 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (7-15, 2-7 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -2.5; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond plays Duquesne looking to break its three-game home skid.

The Spiders have gone 4-6 in home games. Richmond is 3-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.6 turnovers per game.

The Dukes are 4-5 in A-10 play. Duquesne has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Richmond scores 67.3 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 66.4 Duquesne allows. Duquesne averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Richmond gives up.

The Spiders and Dukes meet Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delonnie Hunt is averaging 16.8 points and 2.2 steals for the Spiders. Dusan Neskovic is averaging 16.0 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the last 10 games.

Tre Dinkins is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 12.1 points. Cam Crawford is shooting 46.9% and averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 2-8, averaging 60.6 points, 26.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Dukes: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

