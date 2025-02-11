Richardson leads No. 11 Michigan State against Indiana after 29-point showing

Indiana Hoosiers (14-10, 5-8 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (19-4, 10-2 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

Indiana Hoosiers (14-10, 5-8 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (19-4, 10-2 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -11; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Michigan State plays Indiana after Jase Richardson scored 29 points in Michigan State’s 86-74 victory against the Oregon Ducks.

The Spartans have gone 12-0 in home games. Michigan State is seventh in the Big Ten scoring 79.8 points while shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Hoosiers have gone 5-8 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana averages 76.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

Michigan State makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Indiana has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Indiana scores 8.7 more points per game (76.1) than Michigan State gives up (67.4).

The Spartans and Hoosiers face off Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc. Richardson is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Oumar Ballo is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Luke Goode is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Hoosiers: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.