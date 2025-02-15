Richards’ 21 help McNeese down New Orleans 78-64

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — DJ Richards scored 21 points as McNeese beat New Orleans 78-64 on Saturday night. Richards shot…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — DJ Richards scored 21 points as McNeese beat New Orleans 78-64 on Saturday night.

Richards shot 7 of 11 from the field, including 6 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line for the Cowboys (20-6, 14-1 Southland Conference). Brandon Murray added 17 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc while they also had four blocks. Christian Shumate shot 7 of 8 from the field to finish with 14 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Leland Coleman finished with 15 points, four assists and two blocks for the Privateers (4-22, 2-13). JR Jacobs added 14 points and seven rebounds for New Orleans. Kohen Rowbatham finished with 14 points and four assists. The loss was the Privateers’ eighth straight.

Both teams next play Monday. McNeese visits SE Louisiana and New Orleans plays Nicholls State at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

