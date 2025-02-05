Rice wins 73-60 over East Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Caden Powell scored 18 points as Rice beat East Carolina 73-60 on Wednesday night to snap…

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Caden Powell scored 18 points as Rice beat East Carolina 73-60 on Wednesday night to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Powell also contributed 10 rebounds for the Owls (12-11, 3-7 American Athletic Conference). Alem Huseinovic added 11 points while shooting 4 for 6, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc while he also had three steals.

The Pirates (12-11, 4-6) were led in scoring by C.J. Walker, who finished with 23 points, six rebounds and two blocks. RJ Felton added 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Powell led Rice in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them up 33-25 at the break. Rice pulled away with a 17-3 run in the second half for a 19-point lead. Powell led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Rice visits Charlotte and East Carolina squares off against UTSA on the road.

