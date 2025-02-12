Rice visits South Florida following Fisher’s 32-point game

Rice Owls (12-11, 5-6 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (16-8, 9-2 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rice Owls (12-11, 5-6 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (16-8, 9-2 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice plays South Florida after Malia Fisher scored 32 points in Rice’s 78-67 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Bulls are 12-2 on their home court. South Florida ranks sixth in the AAC with 29.6 points per game in the paint led by L’or Mputu averaging 6.8.

The Owls are 5-6 against AAC opponents. Rice scores 66.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game.

South Florida makes 42.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Rice has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). Rice averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than South Florida allows.

The Bulls and Owls match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sammie Puisis is averaging 14.5 points for the Bulls. Mputu is averaging 12.2 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Dominique Ennis is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 11.7 points and 1.5 steals. Fisher is averaging 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 8-2, averaging 68.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

