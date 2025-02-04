Rice visits East Carolina after Walker’s 33-point showing

Rice Owls (11-11, 2-7 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (12-10, 4-5 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Rice Owls (11-11, 2-7 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (12-10, 4-5 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina hosts Rice after C.J. Walker scored 33 points in East Carolina’s 98-94 overtime loss to the Temple Owls.

The Pirates have gone 8-5 in home games. East Carolina scores 76.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game.

The Owls have gone 2-7 against AAC opponents. Rice is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

East Carolina’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Rice allows. Rice has shot at a 41.8% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points below the 43.5% shooting opponents of East Carolina have averaged.

The Pirates and Owls match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Felton is averaging 17.9 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Pirates. Walker is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

Trae Broadnax is averaging 13 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Owls. Denver Anglin is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Owls: 3-7, averaging 70.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.