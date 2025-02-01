Rice Owls face the No. 19 Memphis Tigers on 6-game skid

Memphis Tigers (17-4, 7-1 AAC) at Rice Owls (11-10, 2-6 AAC) Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rice heads…

Memphis Tigers (17-4, 7-1 AAC) at Rice Owls (11-10, 2-6 AAC)

Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice heads into the matchup with No. 19 Memphis as losers of six straight games.

The Owls are 6-4 in home games. Rice scores 70.0 points while outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Tigers are 7-1 in conference play. Memphis ranks sixth in the AAC with 13.4 assists per game led by PJ Haggerty averaging 3.5.

Rice is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 41.3% Memphis allows to opponents. Memphis averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Rice gives up.

The Owls and Tigers square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Broadnax is averaging 12.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Owls. Denver Anglin is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Haggerty is averaging 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.1 steals for the Tigers. Dain Dainja is averaging 13.3 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 3-7, averaging 69.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

