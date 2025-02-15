Rhode Island puts home win streak on the line against La Salle

La Salle Explorers (8-19, 2-12 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (13-13, 8-5 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

La Salle Explorers (8-19, 2-12 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (13-13, 8-5 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island hosts La Salle looking to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Rams have gone 8-4 at home. Rhode Island has a 7-11 record against opponents above .500.

The Explorers are 2-12 in conference games. La Salle has a 3-17 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Rhode Island is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 43.5% La Salle allows to opponents. La Salle’s 37.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Rhode Island has given up to its opponents (39.4%).

The Rams and Explorers match up Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harsimran Kaur is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Rams. Sophie Phillips is averaging 10.2 points and 1.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ashleigh Connor is averaging 11.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Explorers. Jolene Armendariz is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 58.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points per game.

Explorers: 1-9, averaging 55.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

