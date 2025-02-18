Rhode Island hosts Smith and Saint Joseph’s (PA)

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (20-5, 11-3 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (14-13, 9-5 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 6:35 p.m.…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (20-5, 11-3 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (14-13, 9-5 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits Rhode Island after Mackenzie Smith scored 22 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 59-51 loss to the Richmond Spiders.

The Rams are 9-4 on their home court. Rhode Island has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawks are 11-3 in A-10 play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is third in the A-10 with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Laura Ziegler averaging 11.4.

Rhode Island makes 40.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Saint Joseph’s (PA) has allowed to its opponents (37.0%). Saint Joseph’s (PA) has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points above the 39.4% shooting opponents of Rhode Island have averaged.

The Rams and Hawks match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harsimran Kaur is averaging 12.6 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Rams. Sophie Phillips is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

Ziegler is shooting 44.0% and averaging 18.4 points for the Hawks. Smith is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 60.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points per game.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 66.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.