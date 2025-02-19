Rhode Island hosts Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Kaur’s 23-point showing

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (20-5, 11-3 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (14-13, 9-5 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 6:35 p.m.…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (20-5, 11-3 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (14-13, 9-5 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island hosts Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Harsimran Kaur scored 23 points in Rhode Island’s 77-54 victory against the La Salle Explorers.

The Rams are 9-4 in home games. Rhode Island is fifth in the A-10 with 29.9 points per game in the paint led by Ines Debroise averaging 7.3.

The Hawks are 11-3 in A-10 play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks second in the A-10 with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Laura Ziegler averaging 9.8.

Rhode Island averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows. Saint Joseph’s (PA) scores 15.5 more points per game (71.2) than Rhode Island allows to opponents (55.7).

The Rams and Hawks meet Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophie Phillips is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 10 points. Kaur is shooting 33.1% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games.

Ziegler is averaging 18.4 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Hawks. Mackenzie Smith is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 60.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points per game.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 66.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.6 points.

