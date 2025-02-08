Rhode Island faces George Mason following Thomas’ 20-point game

Rhode Island Rams (15-7, 4-6 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (18-5, 9-1 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Rhode Island Rams (15-7, 4-6 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (18-5, 9-1 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -8; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island visits George Mason after Sebastian Thomas scored 20 points in Rhode Island’s 80-79 loss to the Fordham Rams.

The Patriots are 13-1 on their home court. George Mason is fourth in the A-10 in rebounding with 35.2 rebounds. Jalen Haynes leads the Patriots with 6.9 boards.

The Rams are 4-6 in conference play. Rhode Island ranks second in the A-10 scoring 35.8 points per game in the paint led by Thomas averaging 7.2.

George Mason makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Rhode Island has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Rhode Island averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than George Mason allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Maddox is shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 13.5 points. Haynes is averaging 11.9 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Thomas is averaging 19.1 points, 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals for the Rams. Jamarques Lawrence is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 9-1, averaging 66.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

