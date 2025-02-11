Reynolds leads Saint Joseph’s (PA) against La Salle after 25-point game

La Salle Explorers (12-12, 4-8 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (14-9, 6-5 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

La Salle Explorers (12-12, 4-8 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (14-9, 6-5 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) takes on La Salle after Erik Reynolds II scored 25 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 76-63 victory against the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Hawks are 9-4 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is fifth in the A-10 scoring 75.3 points while shooting 44.2% from the field.

The Explorers have gone 4-8 against A-10 opponents. La Salle is seventh in the A-10 with 33.7 rebounds per game led by Demetrius Lilley averaging 6.5.

Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game La Salle allows. La Salle has shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Saint Joseph’s (PA) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xzayvier Brown is averaging 16.3 points and 4.9 assists for the Hawks. Reynolds is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Corey McKeithan is shooting 41.3% and averaging 15.2 points for the Explorers. Deuce Jones is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Explorers: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

