Reynolds, Knox lead South Florida to 100-91 double-overtime win over Temple

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jamille Reynolds scored 25 points and Kobe Knox added five points in double overtime as South Florida took down Temple 100-91 on Thursday night.

Jayden Read hit a 3-pointer and Knox added consecutive dunks to open the second overtime and South Florida led 94-87 and cruised from there.

Reynolds had 12 rebounds and four blocks for the Bulls (12-11, 5-5 American Athletic Conference). Knox added 17 points. Brandon Stroud shot 4 of 6 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

The Owls (14-9, 6-4) were led in scoring by Zion Stanford, who finished with 23 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Temple also got 21 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks from Steve Settle. Elijah Gray finished with 17 points and six rebounds.

