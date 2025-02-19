Reynolds has 19 in Saint Joseph’s 79-68 victory over George Washington

Erik Reynolds II scored 19 points to help Saint Joseph's defeat George Washington 79-68 on Wednesday night.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Erik Reynolds II scored 19 points to help Saint Joseph’s defeat George Washington 79-68 on Wednesday night.

Reynolds shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 9 from the line for the Hawks (16-10, 8-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Rasheer Fleming scored 18 points while going 7 of 12 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and added 11 rebounds. Xzayvier Brown had 14 points and shot 6 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Revolutionaries (17-10, 6-8) were led by Rafael Castro, who posted 20 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. George Washington also got 13 points from Darren Buchanan.

Saint Joseph’s took the lead with 2:39 to go in the first half and led 39-36 at halftime, with Reynolds racking up 14 points. Fleming scored 13 second-half points.

Both teams play on Saturday. Saint Joseph’s hosts Richmond and George Washington hosts UMass.

