Reynolds and Saint Joseph’s (PA) host George Mason

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (15-9, 7-5 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (20-5, 11-1 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits George Mason after Erik Reynolds II scored 22 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 75-63 win over the La Salle Explorers.

The Patriots have gone 14-1 in home games. George Mason averages 72.3 points and has outscored opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Hawks are 7-5 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks fourth in the A-10 with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Rasheer Fleming averaging 6.8.

George Mason’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 37.2% shooting opponents of George Mason have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Maddox is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 14 points. Jalen Haynes is averaging 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Xzayvier Brown is scoring 16.5 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Hawks. Reynolds is averaging 16.7 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 40.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 10-0, averaging 69.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

