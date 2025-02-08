Live Radio
Reilly’s 18 help Delaware down William & Mary 74-64

The Associated Press

February 8, 2025, 4:47 PM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Cavan Reilly scored 18 points as Delaware beat William & Mary 74-64 on Saturday.

Reilly shot 6 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-13, 5-7 Coastal Athletic Association). John Camden added 17 points while going 6 of 16 (3 for 12 from 3-point range) and added eight rebounds. Trent Middleton shot 5 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points. The Fightin’ Blue Hens snapped a five-game skid.

The Tribe (14-11, 8-4) were led by Gabe Dorsey, who posted 19 points. Chase Lowe added 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals for William & Mary. Kyle Pulliam finished with 10 points.

Delaware led William & Mary at the half, 43-30, with Camden scoring 10 points before the break. Reilly added nine points in the second half.

